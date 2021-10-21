Pick of the Plots: Thursday 21st October

Your Pick of the Plots for Thursday, October 21.

Phil reminds Denise what is at stake as Kim continues to push for answers.

Meanwhile, Dana pushes Harvey to makes amends with everyone he has upset. Tiffany tries to get Whitney to open up about Gray but she is interrupted by Aaron who asks for directions. Tiffany likes what she sees.

Harvey is pleased to see Aaron when he turns up at the cab office; but Dana is less enthused by her brother’s arrival. Later, Aaron gives Harvey some bad advice and snaps at Dana for not taking their dad’s side.

Elsewhere, Gray gets a call that leaves him devastated – his dad has died. Billy threatens to tell Jay about Janine’s plan.

EastEnders, BBC One, 7.35pm

Meena’s like a spider toying with her prey.

Meanwhile, Manpreet desperately needs help.

Still loved-up after her day with Ellis, Priya enters the maze carrying a bottle of champagne.

Later, Lives hang in the balance and tragedy strikes.

Emmerdale, ITV, 7pm and 8pm

The Devereaux family confront Warren about Felix’s whereabouts, but Fergus implies that he must’ve done a runner. DeMarcus argues with Martine about Felix leaving him again.

Later, Martine contemplates leaving the village.

Meanwhile, Trish reminds Fergus that he has to get her out of Hollyoaks, no matter the cost, but would she feel the same if she found out what the cost was?

Elsewhere, Sami thinks Misbah is keeping her real feelings bottled up. Ali tells Shaq the story of his fling with Misbah but how much of it is true?

Hollyoaks, Channel 4, 6.30pm

Sid hopes to save a life by transporting some rare blood, but events quickly spiral out of control.

Doctors, BBC One, 1.45pm