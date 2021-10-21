Alan Carr to oversee Royal Variety Performance 2021

Alan Carr is to host The Royal Variety Performance from the magnificent Royal Albert Hall in London, which celebrates its 150th anniversary this very year.

The world’s longest-running entertainment show – 2021 marks the 109th event and this year, the Royal Variety Charity is celebrating 100 years of our reigning Monarch being their Patron, commencing with His Majesty King George V in 1921. Once again, the event will be held in the presence of senior members of the Royal Family

The evening will be a spectacular show featuring the usual old-style variety bill of performers, theatre show excerpts, singers and comedy. Stars lined up to appear include Ed Sheeran, Sir Rod Stewart, the cast of the Royal Shakespeare Company’s Matilda The Musical who are celebrating 10 years in the West End, Anne-Marie and Years and Years.

Also returning to the RVP stage with a performance of their latest show ‘Luzia’ is Cirque du Soleil. James Blunt will play some of his greatest hits, Moulin Rouge The Musical joins for an exclusive performance, plus Germany’s The Messoudi Brothers will showcase their hand to hand act.

The evening will also feature performances from Gregory Porter and Elvis Costello. A special collaboration from actress Keala Settle and the Some Voices choir will perform the song ‘This is Me’ and comedy from Judi Love, Bill Bailey, Chris McCausland and Josh Widdicombe.

“It’s such an honour to be asked to host this year’s Royal Variety Performance, it really is a dream come true. With so many amazing performers it’s going to be a night to recollect and if I remember correctly, the last time I appeared I was wearing a skimpy leopard print mini dress so I’m hoping as host this time I’ll be wearing something a bit more classy!” – Alan Carr

The event is staged in aid of the Royal Variety Charity, whose patron is Her Majesty The Queen. The money raised from the show helps those people from the world of entertainment in need of care and assistance.

The star-studded spectacular will be screened on ITV and ITV Hub in December. It will be produced by Lifted Entertainment part of ITV Studios.

The Royal Albert Hall is supporting The Royal Variety Charity through a charity discounted let. This is one of the many ways in which the Hall, which is an independent registered charity, supports others in the charitable sector.

The Royal Variety Performance was last held at the Royal Albert Hall in 2015, with appearances including Sir Elton John, Kylie Minogue and Brandon Flowers. The origins of the RVP date back to 1912, when His Majesty King George V and Her Majesty Queen Mary agreed to attend a ‘Royal Command Performance’ at the Palace Theatre in London’s Cambridge Circus in aid of the VABF – Variety Artistes’ Benevolent Fund. King George V and Queen Mary became Patrons of the Royal Variety Charity in 1921.