Strictly’s Judi Love self-isolating after Covid positive test result

The Loose Women regular will miss this weekends live show.

“Judi Love has tested positive for Covid-19 and is now self-isolating following the latest government guidelines. While Judi and Graziano will not be taking part in Strictly Come Dancing this weekend, Strictly Come Dancing protocols mean that all being well, they will return the following week.” – A Strictly spokesperson

Judi with her professional dance partner Graziano Di Prima this week had been scheduled to dance the Cha Cha to Olivia Newton-John’s 1980s hit ‘Physical’. The remaining celebs will carry on with AJ and Kai dancing the Argentine Tango to Stevie Nicks’ ‘Edge Of Seventeen‘ while Rose & Giovanni are to perform a Viennese Waltz to ‘Fallin’’ by Alicia Keys.

Sara & Aljaz will take to the floor with a Rumba to ‘You’re Still The One’ by Shania Twain, Tilly & Nikita will Foxtrot to One Direction’s ‘Little Things‘. Adam & Katya are to Samba to ‘Faith‘ by George Michael and Dan & Nadiya will hope to impress the judges with a Viennese Waltz to Billy Joel’s classic ‘She’s Always A Woman‘.

John & Johannes will take on the ballroom battle with a Charleston to ‘Milord‘ by Édith Piaf, Rhys & Nancy will perform an American Smooth to Michael Bublé’s ‘I’ve Got The World On A String’ while Tom & Amy Salsa to ‘Watermelon Sugar‘ by Harry Styles. Also Ugo & Oti will Rumba to ‘Leave The Door Open‘ by Bruno Mars

A firm favourite on the stand-up circuit, Judi Love is also known for producing a host of viral online comedy sketches, amassing a huge following on social media. Judi’s television work includes as well as being a regular panellist on Loose Women she has also been a guest on various chat and game/competition shows including The Jonathan Ross Show, Celebrity Juice and Celebrity Masterchef.

During lockdown, she set up her Quarantine Date Nights, gathering tens of thousands of views as well as countless, budding singletons. Judi also has a regular column in OK Magazine. She was the fourth person announced for this years’ ballroom celeb battle back in August. At the time she noted;

“I think I am still in shock that I will be part of this amazing show. I’ve watched it for many years and admired the phenomenal abilities of these dancers and celebrities that have taken part and dedicated themselves to learning a new craft. I’m truly looking forward to pushing myself in something that I could have only dreamed of doing and now it’s actually coming true!! I can’t lie I’m soooo nervous but excited at the same time!!” – Judi Love, speaking in August

Judi isn’t the first to have to take a break from Strictly with McFly’s Tom Fletcher having to take a week out at the end of September when he tested positive.