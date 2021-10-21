Lorraine show wades into Tilly Ramsay’s ‘chubby’ shaming ‘You’re just taking up a wee bit more space in the world’

The actress who has battled the eating disorder anorexia spoke out following LBC presenter Steve Allen making a jibe about contestant Tilly Ramsay’s weight.

Actress Evanna Lynch played the role of a lifetime as Luna Lovegood in the Harry Potter films. On today’s Lorraine, she was live in the studio to discuss her new autobiography ‘The Opposite of Butterfly Hunting’ which explores her life with the eating disorder anorexia, before she starred in the films. Evanna also offered her opinion on Strictly’s Tilly Ramsay – daughter of chef Gordon – who had been publicly labelled as “chubby” by Steve Allen on LBC yesterday.

Talking to Lorraine Kelly on her ITV show about Tilly, Evanna exclaimed:

“Stop commenting on peoples’ appearances, it’s not their business and judging people by their appearance, there’s just so much more to women, there’s so much more to people. It’s very reductive and that woman has so much more to her and she’s showing so much more. Why is he focusing on that?”

“I do also believe that saying chubby as a derogatory word or fat or whatever, it’s just a size. We all have to get over our fat phobia, it’s not the worst thing you can be.” “I really believe your body changes when your life changes. When I was writing my book, I lost weight and that’s fine. That’s where I am. I’m sitting at a desk and next year I will be out and about doing stuff, and my body will change again. “We have to stop expecting our bodies to stay the same and stay frozen in time. It’s kind of like sucking the life out of yourself.”

Lorraine herself then offered the comforting observation ‘You’re just taking up a wee bit more space in the world, that’s all it is.’

During the Strictly Come Dancing ‘Musicals Weekend’ on October 2nd Tilly and professional dance partner Nikita Kuzmin performed to ‘You Can’t Stop The Beat’ from the musical Hairspray which follows the story of an obese family the Turnblad’s. Set in 1962 the story shows that no matter how you look, what your physical size, you can still feel great and reach your dreams.

Lorraine, weekdays from 9 am on ITV and the ITV Hub.