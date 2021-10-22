Pick of the Plots: Friday 22nd October

Your Pick of the Plots for Friday, October 22.

Gray confides in Whitney that he didn’t expect to be so cut up over his dad’s death. Memories from his childhood resurface as he goes through some of his dad’s things and touched, he shares a kiss with Whitney.

Meanwhile, Janine, ever the manipulator finds a way to get what she wants

Elsewhere, Aaron has his eye on Tiffany but Liam is protective over her. Tiffany assures Liam that it’s too soon for her to date again, but is later persuaded to go on a date with Aaron.

Also, Kim quizzes Howie again.

EastEnders, BBC One, 8.05pm

In the sewer, Johnny hears Jenny’s cries for help and battles his way through the water to get to her. As the water continues to rise, Johnny assures Jenny that it’s only a matter of time before someone rescues them.

Johnny and Jenny scream for help clinging to the ladder, On the street, David and Shona help Leo prise open the manhole cover outside the factory. To David’s horror, Shona takes matters into her own hands and grabbing a rope, disappears down the manhole in search of Johnny and Jenny.

Meanwhile, Nick makes a shocking discovery at the flat.

Elsewhere, an emotional Dev sits at Aadi’s bedside, willing him to wake up. The police have some questions for Roy, will he tell the truth about what he saw?

Coronation Street, ITV, 7.30pm and 8.30pm

Investigations are under way.

The village is in shock.

Emmerdale, ITV, 7pm

It’s the day of the malpractice hearing and Misbah has enough to on her plate without Shaq revealing what Ali has been saying about her.

At the hearing, it becomes clear that Ali won’t make things easy for Misbah. Later, Ali drops by the Maalik’s for dinner with Shaq. He drops a bombshell and gives Misbah some advice in a threatening manner.

Meanwhile, Diane feels anxious about moving into The Dog while the McQueens had no idea about the new management, being fired or their eviction. What are they going to do?

Elsewhere, feelings towards Felix change as DeMarcus runs away. Mandy confronts Ali and decides he isn’t her type.

Hollyoaks, Channel 4, 6.30pm