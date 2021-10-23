This week in Casualty and Holby City

The BBC Medical sagas continue…

Tonight at the A&E department of Holby City Hospital…

It’s a special edition that follows the Holby paramedics. Teddy asks if he and Jan can be a team today and, backed into a corner, Jan reluctantly agrees. This leaves Sah and Iain to team up. The shift gets off to a bad start when in these woke days Iain accidentally misgenders Sah.

Things get worse when both paramedics, particularly Sah, are shaken on their first job when they find a woman who has been dead for months. Iain encourages Sah to talk about it but they dismiss it. They’re then sent to an elderly man who has fallen out of bed and has already been waiting two hours.

Casualty, BBC One, tonight, 9.30 pm

This week in the general wards of Holby City Hospital…

It’s Josh’s birthday, and a surprise celebration causes him to fall back into dangerous habits. Josh puts on a brave face, but can he find the strength to ask for help? Lucky isn’t able to see the light at the end of the tunnel. Kylie tries to help by bringing in an old patient who also struggled to adjust to his tetraplegia. But is Kylie doing more harm than good?

The AAU doctors face a diagnostic challenge… while Hanssen and Russ try to get out of a store cupboard in time for their appointments.

Holby City, BBC One, Tuesday, 26th October, 7.50 pm