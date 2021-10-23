Lifestyle

What cocktail tickles your weekend fancy?

October 23, 2021
Liz Charlton
Do you like Sex on the Driveway? Or maybe a Pink Pussy?

From a Margarita to a Pornstar Martini, cocktails are loved all around the globe. Which got ATV Today Lifestyle thinking, which are the world’s favourite cocktails?

Leading botanical brewery, Fentimans, decided to look into this further. They have created a global index by analysing 36 different cocktails from around the globe on a number of different metrics.

They looked at the number of hashtags associated with each cocktail on both Instagram and TikTok as well as global Google Search Data to discover monthly search volume. Finally, Fentimans used a Twitter sentiment analysis tool to understand more about the positivity rating of each. Google Trends has also been used to determine the top ten most popular in every country around the world!

Fentimans can now reveal the world’s most loved cocktails are…

  1. Margarita 
  2. Mojito 
  3. Pornstar Martini
  4. Sangria
  5. Martini 
  6. Caipirinha
  7. Aperol Spritz 
  8. Old Fashioned 
  9. Pina Colada 
  10. Cosmopolitan 
