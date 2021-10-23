Michelle Fairley visits ‘Stage Beyond’ theatre project for BBC Children In Need

This week, actress, Michelle Fairley, travelled home to Northern Ireland and visited the theatre project Stage Beyond, located in Derry/Londonderry at Culmore Community Hub.

Fairley, best known for her roles in Game of Thrones, Harry Potter and Gangs of London, visited Stage Beyond to meet children supported by the CiN funded project, an opportunity to see first-hand how the public’s donations go on to change young lives and make a positive impact in the community.

“What a wonderful experience visiting Stage Beyond. The children and project workers were so welcoming. It was incredible to see how the drama workshops at Stage Beyond have increased the children’s confidence – they were all having so much fun, are so eloquent and respectful of each other, a pure joy to see and be around. I also enjoyed getting involved in the warm-up exercises, I haven’t done anything like that since the early days of my acting career!” – Michelle Fairley

BBC Children in Need currently funds Stage Beyond, an inclusive theatre project, with a three-year grant of £30,000 to deliver tailored drama based workshops for children and young people of mixed abilities. Some of the children supported at Stage Beyond have learning difficulties, experience speech and language difficulties and may live with vulnerable siblings. The funding covers staffing costs for six facilitators as well as project support costs such as props, costumes and art supplies.

Many of the children and young people attending the project face challenges including being able to socialise, make friends and feel comfortable enough around others to express themselves. Stage Beyond use drama as a therapeutic and confidence-building tool to help the children and young people connect with each other and their community, increasing confidence, self-esteem and expression to lead a happier, more fulfilled and independent life.

During the visit, Michelle was able to find out more about the support on offer at Stage Beyond, which has now been running for 20 years. She was also able to shadow a drama workshop, engaging in fun group activities with the children and project workers. Michelle witnessed first-hand the tailored support delivered to children facing different challenges and how drama is used to support their development and enable them to have fun and make friends in a safe, trusting and welcoming environment.