David O’Doherty is taking the bicycle with new TV show

Comedian, author and cycling enthusiast David O’Doherty is heading out on a carefree, two-wheeled adventure, but he’s not travelling alone.

In The Ride a new four-part comedy-entertainment series from David that sees a different celebrity guest hop on their bikes each week and take to the open road to have some fun and explore some of the most beautiful parts of the UK.

“I think we’ve all seen enough of very fit cyclists racing up mountains and whooshing round tracks on our televisions. Now it’s time for quite out-of-shape people getting lost as they pedal towards a beautiful landmark that’s supposed to be just over there.” – David O’Doherty

Getting in the saddle alongside David is the artist Grayson Perry, actor and comedian Richard Ayoade, presenter and comedian Mel Giedroyc and comedian and actor Joe Wilkinson. Whether experienced cyclists or complete novices, David and his guests will be taking to cycle routes across the UK to find out more about each other, share some laughs, get some exercise and enjoy the British countryside.

The programme is a comedy interview show on two wheels that delivers lots of laughter, proper conversation and stunning scenery while meditating on the physical and mental health benefits of cycling. The series sees David and his guests ride along spectacular routes in Wales, Northumberland, Dungeness in Kent and along the Suffolk coast.

“Charming, revealing and full of picturesque locations, The Ride puts a new spin on celebrity interviews as we see the wonderfully funny David O’Doherty take to the road with these four brilliant characters.” – Jonny Rothery, commissioning editor for Channel 4

Peter Holmes, executive producer for Zeppotron, added: “We are so pleased to be able to help David share his passion for cycling as he freewheels around the most beautiful parts of Britain exploring the minds and calves of his fascinating guests.”

The Ride is a four-part series created by David O’Doherty for Channel 4. The broadcaster will reveal an air date at a later time.