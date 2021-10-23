‘Barcelona Surf Destination’ begins production for Rakuten TV

First men’s Olympic gold medallist is the subject of a new documentary…

Surf Channel and Rakuten TV this week announced that the filming of Barcelona Surf Destination, a new documentary starring Brazilian surf sensation Ítalo Ferreira, has commenced. The first Olympic champion in the history of surfing is set to travel around the Spanish province alongside Alex Vilalta, a pro surfer from Barcelona. The documentary will air on Rakuten TV’s Rakuten Stories channel in 2022.

“The documentary will hit screens in 2022. It will be available for free on Rakuten TV’s linear and on-demand programming, with a presence in more than 43 European countries. It will also be broadcasted on Surf Channel TV, the only linear TV channel in Spain and Europe dedicated exclusively to the world of surfing, which is also part of Rakuten TV’s free linear programming.” – Rakuten TV

Through the eyes of Ferreira, who won the 2019 World Surf League title before taking the gold medal at the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics, the documentary will take viewers on a journey across various beautiful locations where surfing is deeply rooted in the culture, such as Castelldefels or Malgrat del Mar. Ferreira will not only unveil the wonders of surfing but, with surf as a common thread, he will take viewers through amazing places, presenting their gastronomy, heritage, fascinating characters, as well as sport and adventure.

Vilalta, who knows the Catalan coast like the back of his hand, will accompany Ferreira in this adventure that will consist of visiting some of the most outstanding beaches and spots for surfing, hydro foiling, wakeboarding, and paddle surfing.

Along this surf trip Ferreira and Vilalta will meet a variety of people related to the world of surfing, including actress and model Amaia Salamanca, pro surfer Lucía Martiño and the Valencian surfer and journalist Mireia Martínez.

Barcelona Surf Destination will join the Rakuten Stories collection, which presents original and exclusive content from Rakuten TV, featuring stories from a sporting perspective.