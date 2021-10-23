Sky Studios Elstree kicks off recruitment drive

It’s the third studio in the area along with BBC Elstree and the Elstree Film and Television Studios.

Sky Studios Elstree, Sky’s new state-of-the-art film and TV studio has kicked off a recruitment drive for a range of new roles as it readies for opening early next year. First announced in late 2019 and granted planning permission in summer 2020, the new 27.5-acre site has steamed ahead with construction over the past 12 months and is on-track to open in early 2022.

“Sky Studios Elstree is where some of the best global talent will come to make great, unmissable film and TV. With construction motoring ahead, we’re on track to get the cameras rolling early next year and will be going live with dozens of new jobs over the coming months. From receptionists to operations managers, security guards to production reps; we’re assembling the best team in the business to help us bring Hollywood to Hertfordshire while supporting the local economy to thrive.” – Caroline Cooper, COO Sky Studios

Developed by Legal & General and made with the backing of Sky’s owner Comcast, and sister company NBCUniversal, Sky Studios Elstree represents a significant investment in the UK and European creative economy.

Once fully operational the site will house 13 sound stages, ranging from 10,000 to 30,000 sq ft and enable £3bn worth of new production investment over the first five years alone. The new studios will become home to a host of Sky Originals, created by Sky Studios, as well as major film productions from Universal Pictures, Focus Features and Working Title, and television series from Universal Studio Group. It will also have the capacity to host productions from third-party producers.

Throughout the construction and operation phases, the new studios will create 2,000 jobs and help to fuel the local economy of Hertfordshire.

The first operational roles to be announced include Operation Managers and Production Reps who will be based at the state-of-the-art complex. The Operations team will ensure seamless on-site service for all users while the Client Services team will be the key contact for all clients from enquiry to wrap of production. Over the coming months, dozens of more roles are set to go live.

Sky Studios Elstree aims to be the most sustainable TV and film production facility in Europe. The roles advertised will also support Sky to drive sustainability across productions and operations, helping the company to reach net zero carbon by 2030.

To ensure that diversity is represented both in-front and behind the screen, recruitment for Sky Studios Elstree will aim to follow Sky’s representation targets: 20% of employees will be from Black, Asian or Minority Ethnic background by 2025, with at least a quarter of these to be Black. People interested in applying for a role at Sky Studios Elstree should visit the Sky careers website and search for Operation Manager or Production Rep.

The oldest site still in operation is the former Neptune Film Studios currently owned by the BBC, where Holby City and EastEnders are currently based. The facility opened in 1914 and was converted for television by ATV between 1959 and 1960. It was later used by Central Television and since 1983 has been home to the Beeb.