Ugo Monye is the latest celebrity to depart Strictly Come Dancing

This weekend, Ugo Monye became the third celebrity to be eliminated from Strictly 2021 as he faced Rhys Stephenson in the dance off.

The judges’ scores were added to the viewers’ votes to determine who would be tasked with impressing the judges one final time – this time it was Ugo and Rhys.

After both couples had danced for a second time (Ugo and his partner Oti Mabuse a Rumba to Leave The Door Open by Bruno Mars; Rhys and his partner Nancy Xu an American Smooth to I’ve Got The World On A String by Michael Buble), the judges delivered their verdicts:

Craig Revel Horwood praised both of the couples for being “brave enough to bare their heart and soul to the nation”. He chose to save Rhys and Nancy. Motsi Mabuse also chose to save Rhus and Nancy as their performance was the “stronger” of the two in her opinion.

Anton Du Beke voted the same way but noted that the dance off had brought out the best in both of the couples. Although her vote was not required, head judge Shirley Ballas said she would have also decided to save Rhys and Nancy.

“I’ve loved it. It’s an absolute privilege to be on this show and all I’ve wanted to do every week is just get a little bit better and I’ve done that. There’s lots of people that I would love to say thank you to. Oti, firstly, just for putting up with me. She said she wanted a challenge and she got one! To everyone else that’s in the competition, it’s truly incredible and I wish you all the very best of luck.” – Ugo Monye

Oti added: “I am so grateful to be partnered with you. Thank you for having me as a teacher, as a trainer. Seeing you through your injury, I appreciate every single moment that you’ve given to me. I am grateful for the show. To say I work on the best show in the whole country, with the best celebrities is a privilege and I am very grateful to [Ugo], thank you, thank you, thank you.”

Tonight’s Result Show opened with a vibrant and colourful routine from the Strictly professionals. There was also a special performance from Craig David & MNEK with their new single ‘Who You Are’.

The remaining ten couples will take to the dancefloor on Saturday 30th October at 7:10pm for Halloween week.