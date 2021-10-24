This week in Pobol y Cwm & Rownd a Rownd

The latest goings on in Cwmderi and Glanrafon…

Kath is furious with Brynmor for putting his life in danger. Britt and Colin’s luck is beginning to change. How far will Kelly go to get justice for Amanda? Eileen’s paranoia about dog thieves leads to a heated argument.

Will Mathew and Rhys go too far with their prank on Jinx? Gaynor is determined to live her life to the fullest like Izzy.

Kelly arranges to meet Mickey. Garry hopes his new idea will change his fortune.

Pobol y Cwm, S4C, Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday & Thursday, 8 pm

English and Welsh subtitles, Omnibus on Sunday with on-screen English subtitles

Quite a few people have news to share, but unfortunately for Dylan and Sophie their big reveal doesn’t go to plan and causes some conflict. Carwyn is shocked to hear Iestyn’s news and Anest tries to comfort him as he tries to come to terms with the fact that he may have a hereditary condition.

Arthur hopes to inform Iris that Jason and his siblings’ attitude towards their marriage may jeopardise the wedding, but she refuses to listen to his excuses.

Over at the school, Mathew is feeling very zen and encourages others to join him. Despite most pupils being sceptical, Efan sees this as a great opportunity.

Rownd a Rownd, S4C, Tuesday and Thursday, 8.25 pm

English and Welsh subtitles