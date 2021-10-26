Highlights On this Day

On this Day 1971: ATV Film Unit's unexpected encounter with a 'UFO'

October 26, 2021
On this Day: October 26th, 1971

ATV Today reporter Lionel Hampden describes the sighting of the UFO whilst the film crew were on location in a field owned by farmer Tom Parsons, in Radford, Enstone, Oxfordshire.

The feature then shows cameraman Noel Smart and production assistant Chris Fewlass who both talk in detail about what they saw while recording a different item for ATV Today. The actual footage is then shown, which starts off looking rather uninteresting, but as the footage continues does get a little more interesting.

What this ‘UFO’ actually was has not been noted.

