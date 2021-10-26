Michael Sheen latest name tipped for Doctor Who

Prodigal Son star and Staged co-producer Michael Sheen has been bumped up in William Hill’s list of potential Time Lords.

The bets are on in the run-up to the fourteenth series of the reinvented BBC One science-fiction saga Doctor Who.

Sheen means Space and Time…?

The 52-year-old Hollywood actor and activist is now available at 6-4 to take on the iconic role, potentially in the footsteps of Staged and Good Omens co-star David Tennant, who starred as the tenth incarnation of the Doctor.

Sheen joins Years and Years frontman and It’s A Sin star Olly Alexander (6-4) as a favourite to take over from Jodie Whittaker. Michael Sheen, who has achieved Hollywood success in Frost/Nixon and Twilight, is the fan favourite to replace Whittaker, having received 20% in a Radio Times survey of 10,000 Whovians.

2021’s reduced thirteenth season of just six episodes premieres on BBC this Sunday, Halloween, and will be Jodie Whittaker’s third and final outing as the timelord, as she is set to exit the sci-fi series in 2022, after a trio of specials.

Other strong contenders to the Tardis include Years and Years stars Lydia West, who is priced at 5-1, despite the recent email rumours, and T’Nia Miller (7-1) who has already played a timelord in the series. Miller played ‘The General’ in 2015’s Hell Bent, and is another name in the frame due to her previous projects with the incoming showrunner – Davies.

I May Destroy You creator and star Michaela Coel is also 12-1, with roles in Star Wars and Black Mirror bolstering her already impressive credentials, as is Love Actually star Kris Marshall and comedian Rose Matafeo.

The IT Crowd star and Crystal Maze host Richard Ayoade is another prospect for the Tardis at 14-1, alongside The League of Gentlemen and Inside No. 9 member Reece Shearsmith and Rhys Irfans, famous for Harry Potter and The Amazing Spider-Man roles. Bridgerton star and potential Bond contender Rege-Jean Page also makes up William Hill’s timelord market at 16-1 respectively, head-to-head with Friday Night Dinner actor Tom Rosenthal.

Click here to view the full list of potential candidates for the role of Doctor Who

*Odds correct at time of publishing.