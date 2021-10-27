Britannia series for DVD release

The period Sky drama comes to DVD next month.

Throat-slashing, drugged-up-druids and plenty of romping ­– Britannia recently returned to rule TV with its third series from Olivier award-winning playwright Jez Butterworth and continues to merge fantasy and fact in his hallucinogenic historical series.

The capricious Celts and ruthless Romans are back for Britannia Series III returning earlier this autumn to Sky Atlantic and coming to DVD from Acorn Media International on 15 November 2021, alongside the Series I – III Box Set.

The fightback against the Roman Empire, which stands at its mightiest, is on the horizon. Aulus (David Morrissey – The Missing) is joined by his wife Hemple (Sophie Okonedo – His Dark Materials) who arrives to oversee his conquest of the Britons, bringing with her mysterious and dark forces.

Cait (Eleanor Worthington-Cox –Gwen) continues her journey to becoming the prophesied “chosen one” and Mackenzie Crook’s 10,000-year-old Druid leader Veran is set to head down into the underworld for a glimpse of the future. As competing factions feud, whose prophecy will be fulfilled, and who edges closer to ruling Britannia?

Bring on the battle Britannia style, there will be blood… lots of it.

Britannia Series III DVD on sale from 15 November 2021, Cat.No: AV3630, RRP: £24.99. Running Time: 360 minutes. Britannia Series I – III DVD Box Set is also released on 15 November 2021, Cat.No: AV3631, RRP: £54.99. Running Time: 1215 minutes.