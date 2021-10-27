Vinted sponsorship of Hollyoaks extends to ‘storyline integration’ throughout November

Starcom and Channel 4 have revealed that Vinted will become the official broadcast sponsor of Channel 4 soap Hollyoaks.

The fully integrated partnership includes brand new product placement innovation that will see the Vinted app used by Hollyoaks characters during relevant scenes. Behind the scenes, a new bespoke digital content series, hosted on Hollyoaks’ social channels will feature members of the saga’s cast providing fans with exclusive access to their on-screen wardrobe to see how outfits can be chosen and sourced in a thrifty and more conscious way.

“Vinted enables a convenient, peer-to-peer second-hand shopping experience. This campaign allows us to connect with a wider audience through one of Channel 4’s much loved programmes. By enabling the Hollyoaks fanbase to delve outside of the episode through this digital content partnership, we can encourage viewers to discover the joys and benefits of decluttering, by selling unwanted items on Vinted, and giving them a second life.” – Kęstutis Tyla, Senior Director of Offline Marketing, Vinted

Hollyoaks actors Jessica Fox (Nancy Osborne), Andrea Ali (Celeste Deveraux) and Jorgie Porter (Theresa McQueen) will lead the social content, which includes insights into dressing favourite characters for screen, with additional influencer support from other cast members.

The Hollyoaks village will showcase OOH posters across key sites to further promote Vinted during the show, as well as print ads on the back of a magazine that one of the characters will be reading during a scene.

“Hollyoaks’ youthful outlook means its audience are really socially smart. We know they care hugely about the environment and trying to shop more consciously which is something we’ve reflected on screen by establishing a pre-loved clothing stall as part of our set. Our partnership with Vinted aligns with this and allows our viewers to actively discover more about something they’re interested in and passionate about.” – Lucy Allan, Executive Producer at Channel 4

The Hollyoaks episodes featuring the Vinted storyline integration are due to air during Hollyoaks ‘First Look’ episodes at 7pm on E4 this evening. The partnership will run until the end of November and is a result of collaboration between Starcom, 4Sales and Hollyoaks’ production company, Lime Pictures.