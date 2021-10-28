Pick of the Plots: Thursday 28th October

Your Pick of the Plots for Thursday, October 28.

Kheerat accuses the Slaters of stealing Jags’ watch and it isn’t long before Suki confronts them about it too – in front of Stacey’s probation officer. Suki issues the Slaters with an eviction notice.

Meanwhile, Aaron is determined to get Harvey his job back and he threatens Kat for unfair dismissal of his dad. Dana tries the tack of speaking to Ash, imploring her to give her dad another chance.

Elsewhere, a heartbroken Kim breaks the news to Pearl that Vincent is dead.

Also, Sharon is approached be a man, Neil, who claims his daughter has had her heart broken by Zack. Sharon covers for Zack before asking him if this behaviour is down to Nancy. Later, Neil catches up with Zack but he pretends to be Martin.

EastEnders, BBC One, 7.35pm

Gabby does her best to secretly pack as she suffers pains in her stomach. It’s not long before she is in labour.

Diane shares a moment with Bernice, but what will happen as they prepare to collect Gabby and escape from the village?

Meanwhile, Leyla becomes increasingly frustrated at Liam’s refusal to engage with her as he pretends to get ready for work.

Elsewhere, Kim is questioned. When Mack hears from Charity about Chloe’s obvious wealth, he senses an opportunity.

Emmerdale, ITV, 7pm and 8pm

With Summer’s words haunting her, Sienna begins to question everything and everyone. When she overhears Grace confiding in Maxine about her trust issues with Nate, she jumps to conclusions.

Sienna confronts Nate about killing Brody before climbing into a random car with the intention of running him over. Leela orders Sienna to get out of the car.

Meanwhile, Ste locates the tenancy agreement for his home and gives it to James but it’s not good news. Leela shows up with an announcement.

Elsewhere, Charlie tells Darren that Ella seems a bit low and he isn’t sure if it’s down to him. Darren tells him to give Ella some space.

Hollyoaks, Channel 4, 6.30pm

Emma realises the extent of Luca’s upset when she finds him returning from a taxi ride, scouring the streets for his stolen bike. Valerie is weary of his accusations and reports him to Daniel.

Later, Luca sees Valerie hiding something in her car. Ignoring protestations from Emma, he steals her keys and discovers Valerie’s secret

Meanwhile, Al is anxious – he has his hot date with Starbuck today and he wants to look the part. He convinces Jimmi to be his wing man.

Later, spruced up, Al and Jimmi order drinks at a wine bar near to Starbuck’s office. Starbuck arrives and she is gorgeous. Al steels himself before heading over to her.

Also, Izzie helps Daniel come up with an idea for Environmental Day.

Doctors, BBC One, 1.45pm