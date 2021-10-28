Drag, wood and drama all on the Telly Today

Telly choices for October 28th.

LONG CALL

It’s the final in the series of this four-part drama. Despite key breakthroughs, the team are frustrated until an important piece of evidence sets Matthew on the path to finding the murderer. Through learning to let go of the shame his upbringing taught him, Matthew finds clarity on the true events surrounding the murder at Crow Point.

In a final and dangerous confrontation, Matthew must put his own physical safety in jeopardy. In the clear light of day, the crimes of the past are laid out for all to see. Can Matthew now, finally, exist in the present and at last, allow himself to call this place home?

THE LONG CALL, ITV (STV/UTV) 9 pm

EVENING WOOD

Mel Giedroyc returns to host the second episode of this new format.

Nine of the country’s most talented craftspeople compete to be crowned Britain’s Best Woodworker. Wood isn’t just good – it’s magnificent, and in skilful hands, it can be transformed into the most spectacular of objects.

In this episode, the eight remaining woodwork enthusiasts face a very small and intricate big build challenge, as they wrestle with woodworking on a miniature and precise scale to make dolls’ houses. But these dolls’ houses are not child’s play, as the woodworkers must design and build houses that could become collectors’ pieces – the devil’s in the detail. With just two days to build what would normally take weeks, the pressure is on.

The woodworkers then face a seemingly impossible skills challenge, that pushes their joinery skills to the limit.

HANDMADE: BRITAIN’S BEST WOODWORKER , Channel 4, 9 pm

LIFE’S A DRAG

It’s a highly iconic week, as the queens take on the iconic Snatch Game and RuPaul is joined by fellow icon, Lulu.

RuPaul’s search for the UK’s Next Drag Race Superstar continues and this week the queens showcase their comedy improv skills and best celebrity impressions on one of Drag Race’s most toughest challenges, The Snatch Game.

Joining in the fun are pop star Nadine Coyle, and Loose Women presenter and comedian, Judi Love. Who will make an iconic exit?

RUPAUL’S DRAG RACE UK, BBC THREE/iPLAYER, 7 pm