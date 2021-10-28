Yinka Bokinni and Zeze Millz remain Unapologetic for Channel 4

Unapologetic is to return to Channel 4.

The late-night topical discussion programme, presented by DJ Yinka Bokinni and social media star Zeze Millz, was initially commissioned as part of the broadcaster’s Black to Front project content lineup.

“The Black to Front project is about amplifying Black voices and talent in front of and behind the screen – and above all about making this part of an ongoing conversation. So I couldn’t be more delighted to commission a 6-part series of Unapologetic for Channel 4.” – Shaminder Nahal Commissioning Editor

Unapologetic is a show where guests will be encouraged to say what they want to say without apologising for it. This isn’t a show about Black people, this is the show where Black people talk freely about everything. It will offer new views on existing subjects as well as bringing new subjects and voices to the table.

Following on from the highly successful pilot which tackled issues such as Black Lives Matter, football, racism, colourism and with guests including Terry Crews, Troy Deeney and Gary Younge, the new series will feature those from the worlds of politics and popular culture as well as the people who’ve been at the heart of controversies themselves. The programme will continue to challenge ideas of what Black people are allowed to say and what is off-limits.