Celebrity Antiques Road Trip returns with Danny Dyer, Rachel Riley and Jerry Hall just some of the stars this series

The BBC Two factual entertainment show Celebrity Antiques Road Trip returns for its tenth series, produced by STV Studios.

Danny Dyer, best known for his role in EastEnders, is joined by his daughter, Love Island star Dani Dyer, while Rachel Riley of Countdown fame will be competing against her Strictly Come Dancing professional husband Pasha Kovalev, Jerry Hall is accompanied by psychotherapist friend Philippa Perry, and Clive Myrie will take on his BBC News colleague Reeta Chakrabarti.

Other pairings set to take part in the 20-episode series include Sky Sports presenters Chris Kamara and Jeff Stelling, GMTV broadcaster Eamonn Holmes and actor Victoria Smurfit, 1980s pop royalty Martin and Shirlie Kemp, and dancing brothers AJ and Curtis Pritchard.

Celebrity Antiques Road Trip sees famous faces travelling across the UK alongside some of the country’s finest antiques experts to uncover hidden treasures and compete to make the most money at auction.

Some of the more unusual antiques found in the new series include a special forces sledge from the Second World War, an 18th century plate that spent over 100 years on the seabed, and even an anatomical cross section of an udder.

The experts accompanying the celebrities on their Road Trip adventures this year are Serhat Ahmet, Angus Ashworth, Izzie Balmer, Raj Bisram, James Braxton, Margie Cooper, Charles Hanson, David Harper, Roo Irvine, Irita Marriott, Paul Martin, Tim Medhurst, Steven Moore, Ochuko Ojiri, Natasha Raskin Sharp, Philip Serrell, Catherine Southon and Christina Trevanion.