This week in Casualty and Holby City

This week in the Beeb medical sagas…

Tonight Rash becomes further embroiled in the gang after Hafsa brings him a troubled youth who needs a place to stay, only for the youngster to end up being stabbed in a confrontation.

It is Dylan’s last day as clinical lead, and his hopes of an easy ride are short-lived when he notices Stevie trying to catch Ethan out during a debrief

Casualty, BBC One, 9 pm

When his mentor’s 16-year-old daughter is rushed to theatre, Ollie Valentine is keen to step up. But when put to the test, will this broken surgeon overcome his trauma?

Feeling the burden of Josh’s secret, Eli tries to support his colleague – but when differing approaches to a terminal case creates a rift, can they work together to accomplish a happy-ever-after after all?

Team Keller are keen to rise to the hospital’s Eco Challenge, but with Jeong side-lined and Max and Kylie at loggerheads over Lucky, will they be able to focus on the task at hand?

Holby City, BBC One, Tuesday, November 2nd, 7.50 pm. Check local listings for regional variations.