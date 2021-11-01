Pick of the Plots: Monday 1st November

Your Pick of the Plots for Monday, November 1.

As Sharon prepares to take Alyssa to the police with Martin, Zack is insistent that he will take a DNA test to prove he is the father.

Meanwhile, Stacey is eager to change her mum’s mind about Eve. She comes up with an idea and takes Eve with her to see Suki about the eviction. Later, Stacey and Eve tell Jean about their encounter with Suki but she still won’t budge.

Elsewhere, Bailey is trying to convince Karen to go vegan but Karen thinks it would be better to wait until after ‘burger night’. Gray overhears them talking and tries to put Karen off going to the restaurant he works in.

Later, Peter is none too impressed when Bailey starts canvassing for support for ‘meat-free Mondays’ outside Walford East.

Also, Vi confides in Rainie that her son Jonno has sold all her belongings.

EastEnders, BBC One, 8.05pm

Nina tells Abi that they found Corey’s blood-stained clothes and have handed them into the police. Debbie isn’t happy when Jack confides in her that he found a letter written by Abi and is worried about its contents. Debbie gives Abi an ultimatum.

Meanwhile, Curtis confides in Emma that he’s sitting an exam tomorrow but his medication makes it harder to concentrate. Emma borrows books from Aggie to help him but Curtis insists on sticking with his online diagrams.

Elsewhere, Ryan tells Alya about Zeedan’s argument with his father-in-law. Ryan admits to Zeedan he still has feelings for Alya hence his interference.

Also, Maria goes to the press about the council’s plans to build a bypass on the Red Rec.

Coronation Street, ITV, 7.30pm and 8.30pm

Charity and Mackenzie head off to rob Chloe’s house. There, they find a maid cleaning and Charity is taken aback to realise it is Kerry.

Later, Kerry warns Chloe that her father won’t want her keeping in contact with Noah and Sarah. Chloe is torn over what to do.

Meanwhile, Marlon is incandescent when Al proposes ready meals at The Woolpack instead of a freshly-cooked menu and Chas gives the go ahead.

Elsewhere, Rhona hears that the case against her has been dropped.

Emmerdale, ITV, 7pm

There’s some bad news about Timmy’s whereabouts and Juliet is shocked that James isn’t more eager to help her.

When Juliet catches James in The Dog with a bottle of champagne in hand, some harsh words are exchanged, and James has to find a way to be a better ally.

Meanwhile, Mandy’s police report sets her relationship with Ella back even further.

Elsewhere, when Ripley trolls Cindy on social media for wearing unsustainable fashion, Cindy threatens their stall with an impossible ultimatum. Maxine is unaware of Fergus’s true intentions when he is nice to her.

Hollyoaks, Channel 4, 6.30pm

Jimmi gently teases Al about his disastrous date with Starbuck. Valerie resolves to get the gossip out of Jimmi and tricks him into revealing that Starbuck turned out to be a man. The news quickly spreads and Karen and Sid soon join in the fun.

Meanwhile, Luca wonders about confronting Valerie about the wedding but Emma advises against it – they’d have to admit they were snooping!

Elsewhere, it’s audition day but will Daniel and Brenda find their world warrior?

Doctors, BBC One, 1.45pm