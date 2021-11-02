Adele to have an audience with ITV

The singing sensation is just one of many star names to take part in ITV’s legendary ‘An Audience With’ series…

“As one of the world’s most in-demand stars, we are beyond thrilled to bring this one-off night to ITV. Adele is a remarkable artist and this will be a very special event.” – Katie Rawcliffe, Head of Entertainment Commissioning ITV

An Audience With Adele is a primetime ITV exclusive that will see the iconic artist perform her current record-breaking no 1 single “Easy On Me”, as well as featuring more songs from her highly anticipated forthcoming album, “30”. Due for release on November 19th, “30” will be Adele’s fourth album and the first new music from her since 2015.

The one-off concert, held at the legendary London Palladium, will also include performances of many of her classic hits in front of a specially invited audience of friends, family, fans, her own personal heroes and heroines, fellow musicians, artists, actors, sportsmen, sportswomen and more.

With an incredible 11.5 million albums sold in the UK alone and with such timeless songs as “Hello”, “Someone Like You” , “Rolling In The Deep”, “When We Were Young” and so many more, Adele has become one of the most successful UK artists of all time.

Following the release of the multi-award winning singer’s new album “30”, ITV viewers will have a front row seat to An Audience With Adele when it airs on primetime and ITV Hub later this month.

An Audience With Adele is produced by Fulwell 73 Productions and Onward Productions. It is based on the format ‘An Audience With’, devised by London Weekend Television and licenced via ITV Studios. Other names to feature on the LWT series over the years include Sir Cliff Richard, Dame Edna Everage, Bob Monkhouse, The Beegees, Kenneth Williams, Sir Elton John, Billy Connolly and Dame Shirley Bassey to name only a few.