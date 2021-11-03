Channel 5’s All Creatures Great and Small heads to DVD

The second series of the revived saga heads to DVD later this month…

The charming, much-loved All Creatures Great and Small, based on the hugely popular novels of James Herriot – aka James Alfred Wight OBE – returns for a second series of veterinary adventures, budding romances, and life in the sleepy town of Darrowby, Yorkshire with its rolling fields, and colourful community.

The first series captivated the nation, ranking as Channel 5’s number one British drama of all time and now the much-anticipated series two arrives. Following its recent run on Channel 5, it comes to DVD alongside the Complete Series 1 & 2 Box set on 22 November 2021, courtesy of Acorn Media International.

We return three months later to follow the trials and tribulations and lives and loves of the locals, surrounded by the beautiful Yorkshire dales, where farmers and vets alike savour a foaming pint at the end of a hard day’s work.

After Helen Anderson (Rachael Shenton) jilted her intended, Hugh Helton (Matthew Lewis), at the altar, she and James (Nicholas Ralph) can finally address their feelings for each other. But it can be tricky in such a close-knit community where not everyone takes too kindly to Helen’s decision. Prompted by James’ and Helen’s affections, Siegfried (Samuel West), Tristan (Callum Woodhouse) and Mrs Hall (Anna Madeley) also reflect on their places in the world, meanwhile a trip back home to Glasgow forces James to choose between duty and love…

Series One begins in 1937, Britain where we meet James Herriot, a newly qualified animal surgeon who moves to a small-town in Yorkshire to begin his first job with the irritable but kind veterinarian Siegfried Farnon. Once there, he quickly discovers that treating the animals is as much about looking out for their owners: there are plenty of people and animals to care for, challenges to meet, and life-affirming lessons to learn along the way.

‘A TV gem… the wholesome and animal-laden drama, set amid a beautiful Yorkshire backdrop is back’

★★★★★

TV Times

All Creatures Great & Small Series 2, released on 22 November 2021, RRP: £24.99. All Creatures Great & Small Series 1 & 2 Box Set is also released on 22 November 2021, RRP: £39.99