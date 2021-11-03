Craig Charles probes ‘UFO Conspiracies’ for Sky History

A+E Networks® UK has commissioned Firecracker Films to produce the series for Sky HISTORY to air in January 2022.

Craig Charles, the BBC 6 Music DJ, star of Red Dwarf and Coronation Street, hosts the show alongside world-renowned space journalist, astrophysicist and award-winning author Sarah Cruddas.

“The making of this programme was a thrill for me and led us on an extraordinary journey into the unknown. We were given the opportunity to examine some of the most unbelievable cases from around the globe and heard mind-blowing first-hand witness testimony. Working with Sarah and using her scientific scrutiny, we examined a mountain of evidence in which we were able to hunt for the truth about what is really going on in our skies. The whole experience was eye-opening and sometimes left us unable to come to an earthly conclusion!” – Craig Charles

The ten-part series Craig Charles: UFO Conspiracies follows sci-fi favourite and long-time UFO enthusiast Craig and astrophysicist Sarah as they scrutinise compelling evidence relating to some of the most perplexing UFO encounters of the past and present, revealing never before heard testimony to separate fact from fiction and ask: are the unexplained aerial phenomena prowling our skies extra-terrestrial?

Each episode sees Craig and Sarah tackle one major UFO sighting in the specially created ‘Investigation Hub’, sifting through a range of evidence to determine whether there is an earthly explanation for it or whether it is beyond the reach of conventionally understood science.

Acting as a latter-day Mulder and Scully, Charles and Cruddas investigate notorious cases including the US Defence Department’s leaked footage of unidentified aerial vehicles buzzing around US warships off the coast of California in 2004; the infamous Rendlesham Forest incident of 1980; the spectacular Phoenix Lights phenomenon in Arizona and the notorious Alan Godfrey UFO sighting over Todmorden in Yorkshire in 1980. Craig and Sarah turn to world-renowned UFO experts, whistle-blowers and eyewitnesses to build their case, compare other ground-breaking UFO sightings, sift through historic documents and reveal shocking government secrets, before finally answering the big question: are we alone in the universe?

“We are living in an incredible time for space exploration, but we are only just beginning to scratch the surface of what is out there, what it is that we are a part of. This programme has been a unique opportunity to delve into the some of those unknowns. Marrying together Craig’s passion and enthusiasm with my own thirst for evidence and an application of science, we have been able to explore what is going on in our skies like never before. Some of the answers are likely to be stranger than anything you could ever imagine.” – Sarah Cruddas

The new series will premiere in the UK on Sky HISTORY on Tuesday 11th January at 9pm. Craig Charles: UFO Conspiracies will be part of the returning Mystery Season on Sky HISTORY and will be joined by exclusive UK premieres of The UnXplained with William Shatner, Curse Of Oak Island, Secrets of the Viking Stone with Peter Stormare, Secrets in the Ice and America’s Book of Secrets.

Sky HISTORY is on Sky, Virgin Media and streaming service NOW.