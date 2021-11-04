Pick of the Plots: Thursday 4th November

Your Pick of the Plots for Thursday, November 4.

Mick ticks Nancy and Frankie off for their behaviour, then turns to Janine confused as to who she is. Later, as Frankie and Mick share a moment, they’re watched by a bitter Nancy.

Meanwhile, Kim refuses to return the book that Billy sold her to Vi. However, when Patrick looks closely, he finds an interesting photograph in the book.

Elsewhere, Rocky persuades Peter to invest in his meat-free meat business but Dotty tells him the £3k from the deal isn’t enough. Sonia hears them talking.

EastEnders, BBC One, 7.35pm

Kim packs up the last of Millie’s things. She finally starts to accept Jamie really must be gone and is devastated to have lost Millie too.

Meanwhile, Amelia leads a battalion of the village kids over the hill to help Liam construct his greenhouse out of recycled bottles.

Emmerdale, ITV, 7pm

As she begins to come to terms with the devastating events of her past, Misbah struggles with the idea of speaking at the medical ball. Later, in the midst of her speech, she finally snaps and leaves the ball in hysterics to the bewilderment of her family.

Yazz confronts Misbah and it seems that she might finally be ready to share the horrid truth behind her past with Ali.

Meanwhile, Verity tells Sami about Shaq’s visit and asks him to leave it alone, but will he be able to keep quiet as he watches Shaq ply himself with more alcohol?

Elsewhere, James struggles to make it through his speech at the ball, but will he come to his senses when DS Cohen shows up with a pair of handcuffs for him?

Hollyoaks, Channel 4, 6.30pm

Self-conscious Daniel sends Izzy his world warrior video but she is not impressed – feels that it is patronizing and he will not be able to reach people this way. Zara reassures Daniel but he now doesn’t want to embarrass Izzy in front of her friends.

Meanwhile, Valerie opens up to Al and to her surprise, he is very supportive of her choices. Ruhma also reassures Valerie.

Elsewhere, Al takes his friend Keith out to a museum.

Doctors, BBC One, 1.45pm