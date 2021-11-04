Tea Advisory Panel ask ‘how do you like yours?’

A new real-world survey just analysed by the Tea Advisory Panel ( www.teaadvisorypanel.com ) has discovered that the British public love to take their tea ‘strong and straightforward’ just like Rachel Weisz, wife of James Bond star, Daniel Craig, also himself a massive tea fan.

“A good strong cup of tea tastes rich and satisfying but it’s also bursting with health and wellness benefits thanks to the polyphenols – natural plant compounds – found in black and green teas that have antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties. Studies show that drinking 3-4 cups of tea daily on a regular basis is linked with a reduced risk of heart disease and stroke. But tea also has other benefits such as helping with alertness and mental focus, freshening the breath and supporting weight loss diets.” – TAP dietitian, Dr Carrie Ruxton

So, for the 8 in ten Brits who do drink tea, how do they take it?

The top choice at 34% is a proper builder’s brew – strong and straightforward – as preferred by Rachel Weisz

28% prefer a medium cuppa, not too dark and not too brewed

19% love a milky cup of tea – like the PM – but don’t forget to take the bag out before you add the milk [3] !

! The go-to tea for 9% isn’t officially a tea – but a herbal or fruit infusion

8% like their tea weak.

No doubt this is why the TAP survey found that 82% of Brits agree with David Walliams when he said: ‘A cup of tea is the answer to every problem.’ But he’s not the only tea lover, especially amongst the top celebrities of 2021. Dua Lipa drinks Rocket Fuel tea – a mixture of green tea and Yerba Mate which is renowned for its caffeine kick while Justin Bieber has been spotted in LA buying takeway matcha tea made from a finely ground powder of green tea leaves from tea plants that are grown in the shade for three to four weeks before harvest and Kim Kardashian has appeared online recommending a homemade infusion which also includes garlic, ginger root, and honey.