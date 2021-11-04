Drama series Clarice for UKTV

UKTV has today announced the acquisition of the drama series Clarice for leading crime drama channel Alibi.

The programme will air on the channel in hour-long slots following a deal with MGM Television. The series will air this December.

“We are so excited to have Clarice on Alibi this December. The psychological thriller will be in great company alongside our standout UKTV Originals, with Traces and We Hunt Together returning for a second series in the new year.” – Emma Ayech, Alibi’s channel director

The thirteen-part series is a spin-off from Thomas Harris’ 1988 novel The Silence of the Lambs and its 1991 film adaptation. Rebecca Breeds (Pretty Little Liars) stars as Clarice Starling, alongside Michael Cudlitz (The Walking Dead) as Paul Krendler, Lucca De Oliveira (Animal Kingdom) as Thomas Esquivel, Kal Penn (Designated Survivor) as Shaan Tripathi, Nick Sandow (Orange is the New Black) as Murray Clarke, Devyn A. Tyler (Watchman) as Ardelia Mapp, Marnee Carpenter (Criminal Minds) as Catherine Martin.

Clarice is a deep dive into the untold personal story of FBI Agent Clarice Starling (Breeds) as she returns to the field in 1993, one year after the events of The Silence of the Lambs. Brilliant and vulnerable, Clarice’s bravery gives her an inner light that draws monsters and madmen to her. However, her complex psychological makeup empowers her to begin to find her voice while working in a man’s world, as well as escape the family secrets that have haunted her throughout her life.

“It’s great to be working with MGM on this brilliant new series. Clarice is a fantastic addition for Alibi and will help round off a great year on the channel.” – Daniel Thomas, global acquisitions manager for UKTV and BBC Studios

Clarice will air on Alibi in December.