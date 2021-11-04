MTV has a Queerpiphany

Go gay, go loud, go proud, go online…

“I absolutely loved working with Tayce and all of our incredible guests for this exciting new series. It’s been an honor to hear all of their memories and the impact these cultural moments had on their queer experiences. I hope that everyone who watches will relate to these wonderful shared experiences too.” – Munroe Bergdorf.

MTV today announced a new international digital series, Queerpiphany, a six-part YouTube show that invites some of today’s most iconic queer celebrities to talk about the seminal moments in pop-culture history that had an impact on shaping their queer experiences. The series is hosted by international activist, model, and social media celebrity, Munroe Bergdorf, and Welsh drag queen and former RuPaul’s Drag Race UK star, Tayce. Queerpiphany will launch across MTV International’s YouTube and Facebook channels on November 11th.

Queerpiphany /kwɪə(r) pɪf(ə)ni/ | Definition: a moment in pop culture or world events that stuck out to you as a young queer person, and helped to make you feel seen, validated, and empowered.

In each episode, Tayce and Munroe are joined by one of their favorite queer faces to sit down, kick back with a cocktail and relive their own big queer awakenings. From gay storylines on TV, to the mainstream representation that changed everything, Queerpiphany looks back at the cultural resets that made these stars the out and proud legends they are today.

Guests for Queerpiphany are Nick Grimshaw, Becky Hill, Florence Given, Tia Kofi, Riyadh Khalaf and Travis Alabanza.

“Hosting my own show–me? Like this? Yes! I’m so excited to team up with the magnificent Munroe and some amazing special guests to relive all of our favorite, campiest moments. You know, pop culture is such a big part of the queer community and I’ve loved hearing how it has shaped everyone in different ways.” – Tayce.