This week in Pobol y Cwm and Rownd a Rownd

This week in Cwmderi and Glanrafon…

Jinx prepares to sing on Heno, unaware that it’s Rhys and Mathew’s prank. Working late in the chippy has a terrible effect on Aaron’s school work.

Following a run in with Howard, Eifion’s life is in danger. How will Aled react to Tyler bringing up his mistakes from the past?

Eileen hears the bad news regarding Fflam the dog and she’s determined to get justice. Siôn has cold feet about his relationship with Tesni and plans to evict her from the Felin.

Pobol y Cwm, S4C, Tuesday, Wednesday & Thursday 8 pm

English and Welsh subtitles, omnibus on Sunday with on-screen English subtitles

Iestyn receives his test results today and it will have a profound effect on the whole family.

As Iris and Arthur continue to prepare for their wedding, it is still uncertain what role Barry will play on the big day.

It’s Mathew’s first wellbeing session at the school, and he has persuaded some of the 6th form pupils to join him on a journey of discovery so that they can appreciate nature and themselves more – and what better way that a hike up a mountain?

By the end of their trip, some pupils will have got to know one another a lot better, whilst Iestyn learns more about his late father. Gwenno hopes that this will help him heal and that is brings her closer to her son once again.

Rownd a Rownd, S4C, Tuesday and Thursday 8.25 pm

English and Welsh subtitles