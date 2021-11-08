Alan Carr to return with more Epic Gameshows for ITV

Over two series of big shocks, big laughs and big wins, viewers have come to once again know the excitement of hitting a bullseye, the exhilaration of striking it lucky and the tension of shouting “higher or lower”.

Now, Alan Carr’s Epic Gameshow is set to return, as ITV has commissioned a third series of the hit show from Talkback. The commission comes following the ratings success of the second series earlier this year, which saw an average of 3.5m across the eight episodes and a 25.4% share.

“Each time we get to come back and do more Epic Gameshow I have to pinch myself. I still can’t believe I’m lucky enough to host these absolute staples of British TV, and now with Child’s Play in the mix, this new series is going to be better (and funnier) than ever.” – Alan Carr

Carr will once again return as host for the eight-part series of classic gameshow reboots, with Play Your Cards Right, Strike It Lucky and Bullseye all returning.

This time, contestants will also have the chance to test their vocabulary, their detective skills and their patience as they play 1980s classic and brand-new addition, Child’s Play. The players may think they know it all, but how will they fare when trying to decipher words based only on the recorded descriptions of primary school-aged children? With all the fun, hilarity and downright bafflement of the original, as well as a brand-new epic endgame, it will fit right at home with the other exciting and nostalgic formats.

“Childs Play has always been a particular favourite of ours here at Talkback, so getting to bring it into the Epic family is really special. With audiences having already embraced our other Epic gameshows, it’s going to be a fantastic series with this new addition.” – Jonno Richards, Managing Director of Talkback, a Fremantle label

Airing in 2022, the brand-new series will include both celebrity specials and an additional Christmas edition. However, viewers will be able to get their Epic Gameshow fix sooner than that, with a festive special of The Price Is Right set to air later on this year.