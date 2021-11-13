Telly Today highlights range from farming, beaches and balls

Telly Today picks for Saturday, November 13th…

In the Money

Hosted by football legend Ian Wright, Moneyball is a game show where the difference between winning life-changing money and going home with nothing rests entirely on the roll of a ball.

Tonight, Helen, Bobby, Cydney and Gavin all step up to take on ‘The Launcher’, a massive money-making machine in the studio. Can Cydney fulfil her dream of a trip to the Bahamas? Can Helen win what she needs to travel across the USA in a campervan? Can Gavin get what he needs to buy a dream watch? And can Bobby walk away with enough to set his mum up in business?

Tensions run high and with only millimetres between win and lose, where the ball lands is everything.

Moneyball, ITV, (STV/UTV), 6.30 pm

Spin to Win

Mildly amusing Michael McIntyre returns to Saturday nights with more stars, big laughs and a colossal spinning wheel!

Three contestants hope to compete to complete The Wheel in an attempt to win a fortune guided by tonight’s seven celebrity experts. Can the famous faces help them to win life-changing cash? That all depends on the spin of the studio wheel.

Spinning around on the wheel tonight are singer Michael Ball, comedian Tom Allen, singing sensation Lulu, rugby player Joe Marler, EastEnder Maisie Smith, presenter Anita Rani and Antiques Expert Raj Bisram.

The Wheel, BBC One, 8 pm

Waves of joy