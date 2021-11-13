Telly Today highlights range from farming, beaches and balls

Telly Today picks for Saturday, November 13th…
In the Money
Hosted by football legend Ian Wright, Moneyball is a game show where the difference between winning life-changing money and going home with nothing rests entirely on the roll of a ball.
Tonight, Helen, Bobby, Cydney and Gavin all step up to take on ‘The Launcher’, a massive money-making machine in the studio. Can Cydney fulfil her dream of a trip to the Bahamas? Can Helen win what she needs to travel across the USA in a campervan? Can Gavin get what he needs to buy a dream watch? And can Bobby walk away with enough to set his mum up in business?
Tensions run high and with only millimetres between win and lose, where the ball lands is everything.
Moneyball, ITV, (STV/UTV), 6.30 pm
Spin to Win
Mildly amusing Michael McIntyre returns to Saturday nights with more stars, big laughs and a colossal spinning wheel!
Three contestants hope to compete to complete The Wheel in an attempt to win a fortune guided by tonight’s seven celebrity experts. Can the famous faces help them to win life-changing cash? That all depends on the spin of the studio wheel.
Spinning around on the wheel tonight are singer Michael Ball, comedian Tom Allen, singing sensation Lulu, rugby player Joe Marler, EastEnder Maisie Smith, presenter Anita Rani and Antiques Expert Raj Bisram.
The Wheel, BBC One, 8 pm
Waves of joy
Presenter Anita Rani continues her new series, travelling across the UK to discover the remarkable secret history of Britain’s beaches.
The second episode is set in south Wales, a place of beautiful and remote beaches that have also attracted daring adventurers and desperate exiles. On the spectacular seven-mile long Pendine Sands, the legendary Sir Malcolm Campbell became the first man on earth to break the 150mph land speed record in 1925.
Just up the coast, in Pembrokeshire’s beautiful Tenby Harbour, an extraordinary escape occurred in 1471, during the Wars of the Roses, when a 14-year-old boy fled into exile, in fear of his life. His name was Henry Tudor.
Britain by Beach, Channel 4, 8 pm
Farming
From their remote hill farm in the Yorkshire Dales, Amanda, Clive and their nine children bring a breath of fresh air to homes across the country. Through the changing seasons, the
family roll with everything from the pandemic to home improvement projects and, of course, the weather.
This week, it’s the end of the summer holidays and the series finale as the Owens’ youngest, five-year-old Nancy, gets ready to leave the nest and start school. The children are determined to make the very most of their holiday. So while Clive and Amanda prepare the spring lambs for sale time, nine-year-old Sidney, eight-year-old Annas, six-year-old Clemmie and Nancy build dens in a hidden corner of the farm. Twenty-year- old Raven has wandered home for the summer and is helping Nancy with a photo album to mark her youngest sister’s academic milestone.
The family recently lost its aged pony Little Joe, so to keep Tony the Pony company, Amanda has a four-legged surprise for the children.
Our Yorkshire Farm, Channel 5, 5.35 pm