Pick of the Plots: Monday 15th November

Your Pick of the Plots for Monday, November 15.

Stacey is worried about Suki’s intentions to evict them from the house. She tries to persuade Kheerat to talk to Suki about it, but she’s interrupted by a phone call. Stacey finds a drunk Eve having a go at Suki in the café and takes her home to sober up.

Later, Kheerat’s angry that Eve had a go at his mother and Suki tells the Slaters they have to leave by the end of the week.

Meanwhile, Vi and Patrick are off to look for her son Christopher with Rainie and Stuart led to believe they are going on a date. They visit the adoption centre but the officer prepares Vi for what could be a long and difficult process

Later, Patrick admits to Rainie that Vi has had some difficult news, leaving Rainie worried that Vi is ill. Vi admits the truth to Rainie but begs her not to tell Stuart.

Elsewhere, Harvey invites Tiffany to lunch and Dana demands to know why the invitation isn’t being extended to Bobby. Iqra encourages Dana to stand up to her family.

EastEnders, BBC One, 8.05pm

Warren finds himself in a difficult situation when his plan to take down Fergus backfires and he’s framed.

Meanwhile, Verity gets the distressing news her privacy has been violated due to Operation Bluebird, but she decides not to disclose her identity to the other victims.

Elsewhere, Maxine is recovering from recent efforts; Felix faces the music when he bumps into his children; Diane has an evaluation and Becky causes a rift in Diane’s marriage to Tony.

Hollyoaks, Channel 4, 6.30pm