Susan Boyle to feature in River City episode

Britain’s Got Talent singer and River City superfan, Susan Boyle, will make a special cameo appearance in the BBC Scotland soap next month.

Boyle will feature alongside series favourites Juliet Cadzow, Frank Gallagher and Stephen Purdon.

“I had a brilliant time filming River City. All the cast and crew were so kind and welcoming, it was a great atmosphere! I’m a huge fan of the show and always watch it, so to be a part of it and on set was fantastic.” – Susan Boyle

The Scottish songstress from West Lothian, who shot to overnight fame in 2009 after appearing on Britain’s Got Talent, has been a long-time fan of River City and will be involved in the drama’s charity calendar storyline in December.

The episode, which debuts on the BBC Scotland channel on Monday 6th December, sees the character Suzie Fraser (played by Juliet Cadzow) stunned when Susan Boyle steps in front of the camera to become a model for a charity photoshoot to raise money for the Molly’s Corner Cafe.

As well as Juliet Cadzow, Susan Boyle’s cameo sees her star alongside Shieldinch favourites including Frank Gallagher (Lenny Murdoch), Stephen Purdon (Bob O’Hara), Barbara Rafferty (Bernie O’Hara), Scott Fletcher (Angus Lindsay) and Kirsty Pickering (Jessie Murdoch).

“Having such an internationally renowned star on set could have felt quite daunting, but Susan was so natural and unaffected and, indeed, it was almost as if she was overcome being with us on the River City set! She couldn’t have made life easier for us all and it was such a pleasure to be on set with her.” – Juliet Cadzow, who plays the character of Suzie Fraser

River City focuses on the residents of Shieldinch, including the occupants of the local tenement blocks, the workers of the garage, Oyster Cafe, solicitors, corner shop, taxi firm, Jail Birds Restaurant and The Ship Inn pub – to name a few. A hive of activity in a community near the Clyde River.

Susan Boyle’s cameo appearance on River City will air on the BBC Scotland channel on Monday 6th December at 10pm followed by BBC One Scotland on Tuesday 7th December at 7pm. Viewers in the rest of the UK can see the serial via the BBC iPlayer.