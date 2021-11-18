Highlights On this Day

On this Day 1965: Lifesize Helicopter arrives at Rackhams Department Store as ‘Christmas Gift Idea’

November 18, 2021
ATV Reports
No Comments
On this Day: November 18th, 1965.

Midlands News reported on a rather large festive gift idea at Birmingham’s flagship department store.

Rackhams, on Corporation Street, welcomed a fully operational Helicopter which was to form part of their Christmas 1965 ‘gift suggestions’. The chopper, displayed for sale as a Christmas present, was to be located in the men’s department.

The price tag, a snip at £10,000 – around £180,000 in today’s money. Rackhams a much-loved brand in the city, became House of Frazer in 2003 having been owned by the company since the 1950s. Rackhams opened in Birmingham in 1881 and the present store was opened in 1960.

The history of Rackhams can be found on the HofF Archive site.

Share Button

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Posts

Highlights Pick of the Plots

Pick of the Plots: Thursday 18th November

November 18, 2021
Dominic Knight
Highlights On this Day

On this Day 1980: Worthen Village were preparing for a nuclear war

November 17, 2021
ATV Reports
Highlights Pick of the Plots

Pick of the Plots: Wednesday 17th November

November 17, 2021
Dominic Knight
Highlights On this Day

On this Day 1967: A visit to the Sikh temple in Balsall Heath

November 16, 2021
ATV Reports