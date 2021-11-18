On this Day 1965: Lifesize Helicopter arrives at Rackhams Department Store as ‘Christmas Gift Idea’

On this Day: November 18th, 1965.

Midlands News reported on a rather large festive gift idea at Birmingham’s flagship department store.

Rackhams, on Corporation Street, welcomed a fully operational Helicopter which was to form part of their Christmas 1965 ‘gift suggestions’. The chopper, displayed for sale as a Christmas present, was to be located in the men’s department.

The price tag, a snip at £10,000 – around £180,000 in today’s money. Rackhams a much-loved brand in the city, became House of Frazer in 2003 having been owned by the company since the 1950s. Rackhams opened in Birmingham in 1881 and the present store was opened in 1960.

The history of Rackhams can be found on the HofF Archive site.