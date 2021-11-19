Pick of the Plots: Friday 19th November

Your Pick of the Plots for Friday, November 19.

Nick tries to get through to Sam with his telescope but Sam’s face drops at the news Max and Lily will be joining them. Later, Lily locks Sam out on the balcony but as she sucks on a lollipop, it comes away from the stick and causes her to choke.

Will Sam overcome his silence to save Lily?

Meanwhile, Summer scolds Max after he posts an insensitive film about the sewer collapse online. David is furious when he finds out but Max takes a swing at him before stomping upstairs.

Elsewhere, Debbie blackmails Ray to plead guilty to sexually assaulting Faye.

Also, Jenny attempts to matchmake between Daisy and Ashley, County’s new player. Daniel admits that the display made him jealous and Daisy leads him into the bedroom.

Coronation Street, ITV, 7.30pm and 8.30pm

When Al hears Paddy is away on a course, he invites Chas to a business dinner where he heaps more compliments on her.

Meanwhile, Will is railroaded into accepting Bernice’s offer.

Emmerdale, ITV, 7pm

Someone has video evidence suggesting that Fergus has not been truthful and the discovery of incriminating messages could put him back in the firing line.

Meanwhile, the Maalik family rally around Misbah while Ali is being questioned by DS Cohen.

Later, frustrated at the system being geared towards men, Verity suggests forging evidence to help with Misbah’s case.

Elsewhere, Marnie surprises Romeo with the ‘opportunity of a lifetime’, an assistant manager position, however his reaction is far from pleased.

Hollyoaks, Channel 4, 6.30pm