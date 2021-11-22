More Lady Parts for Channel 4

Nida Manzoor’s award-winning comedy series We Are Lady Parts has been recommissioned for a second series for Channel 4.

“We Are Lady Parts is the rallying cry from a fearlessly funny, contemporary and dial-shifting comedy that felt uniquely Channel 4 at its heart. The show deftly took big ideas around identity, representation, gender and creativity and wrapped them up in a truly original and hilarious show full of love, romance and sisterly power. From one of the most inventive and ambitious writer-directors around, we’re so delighted to be working with Nida, the exceptional cast and team at Working Title Television, NBCUniversal International Studios and our brilliant partners at Peacock to bring this back again.” – Fiona McDermott, Head of Comedy, Channel 4



Series one explored the highs and lows of the band, named Lady Parts, as seen through the eyes of Amina Hussain (played by Anjana Vasan) – a geeky microbiology PhD student, on the lookout for love. Amina is recruited to be the bands’ unlikely lead guitarist. Lady Parts’ fierce and enigmatic frontwoman Saira (Sarah Kameela Impey) sees something in Amina and uses her desperation to find a husband as leverage, offering to set her up with potential matches if she agreed to join the band.

Amina soon gets swept up in their joyful, anarchic energy and punk spirit. But she’s caught between two different worlds – her more strait-laced uni friends and the band, who urge her to find her voice.

Series one ended with the band reuniting on stage, following an exposing interview, for a kick-ass performance. With the support of her fellow band members, Amina manages to overcome her vomit-inducing stage fright and takes her place on centre stage, where she belongs – much to the delight of their newly found adoring fans!

We Are Lady Parts has received critical acclaim since it launched earlier this year. The series won the prestigious 2021 Edinburgh TV Award for Best Comedy Series and Nida Manzoor was recently announced as the recipient of the illustrious 2021 Rose d’Or Emerging Talent Award, with the show also receiving a nomination for the Rose d’Or Comedy Drama & Sitcom award.

The series reached and has sustained a “Certified Fresh” status on Rotten Tomatoes, with the Top Critic rating remaining at a highly coveted 100%.

“I feel so incredibly lucky and excited to have the opportunity to make a second series of We Are Lady Parts. I can’t wait to delve back into the world of the band and go deeper into their lives. Expect more high jinks, more music, and more flights of fancy. SPARTA!” – NidaManzoor, Writer,Creator and Director



The first series of We Are Lady Parts was written, created and directed by Nida Manzoor. The series is produced by Working Title Television. Series two will also launch on Peacock in the US.