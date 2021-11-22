Jay Blades and Fred Sirieix announced for Strictly Christmas Special

Fred Sirieix and Jay Blades are the first names announced for the festive celebrity ballroom battle.

“I’m super excited, times two! One, because I’m going to learn a new dance apart from the ‘Dad’ dance, and two because I’m going to be on Strictly! It’s a show that I’ve always admired, and I can’t wait to see how I perform!” – Jay Blades

Strictly Come Dancing returns to the Ballroom for an all-star Christmas special as six brand new celebrity contestants take to the floor in a bid to be crowned Christmas Champion 2021.

Each of the six couples will perform a Christmas inspired routine with the hope of impressing the judges, Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Anton Du Beke, Head Judge Shirley Ballas, and the voting audience. But who will lift the coveted Strictly Christmas trophy?

Jay Blades is the first celebrity contestant confirmed for the special. Jay will be paired with Strictly Come Dancing professional dancer, Luba Mushtuk.

Jay Blades MBE is a modern furniture restorer and presenter. He is best known for presentingThe Repair Shop, Jay’s Yorkshire Workshop; Money for Nothing and Jay Blades’ Home Fix. In addition to his television work, Jay spends time running workshops and motivating disadvantaged people in the community.

Fred Sirieix is the second celebrity contestant confirmed for the special. Fred will be paired with Strictly Come Dancing professional dancer, Dianne Buswell.

Fred Sirieix is a TV personality, author and maître d’hôtel, known for his role on Channel 4’s First Dates and the spin-off show, First Dates Hotel. He also presents BBC Two’s Remarkable Places to Eat and stars in ITV’s hit series Gino, Gordon and Fred.

The news of Fred and Jay’s involvement was revealed this evening (Monday 22nd November) on Strictly: It Takes Two on BBC Two.