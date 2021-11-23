Pick of the Plots: Tuesday 23rd November

Your Pick of the Plots for Tuesday, November 23.

Rocky is planning his exit when Peter and Kathy interrupt; Peter asks for an update on the meatless meat and Kathy asks Rocky to help out at the restaurant later. However, it seems Kathy’s request for help is just a pre-text – Rocky’s presence is really required at Walford East as that’s where a surprise 60th birthday bash is being thrown for him.

Rocky is touched at the gesture and tells Dotty he’s going to come clean to Kathy and Sonia, but as he writes a letter to them, he suddenly clutches his chest in agony.

Meanwhile, Peter approaches Janine and Mick, furious that they outbid him to sponsor the Christmas tree. Rainie and Stuart overhear, unhappy they’ve missed out as well. Later, Peter pays Janine and Mick a visit to tell them he has topped their bid.

That night, Mick is shocked to see that Janine is armed and ready to take Peter down.

Elsewhere, Gray gets an idea when Chelsea pushes for a new car; Kat is feeling insecure.

EastEnders, BBC One, 7.30pm (8pm BBC Scotland)



Cain transports Al to a nearby barn. He starts to intimidate him and pretends to hold a gun to his chest.

Will Chas manage to stop Cain before he goes too far?

Meanwhile, Ben is furious when Liv admits she has tried to sabotage his job chances in Cornwall by giving him a bad reference.

Shocked at her behaviour, Aaron leaves Liv feeling awful.

Emmerdale, ITV, 7pm

Furious with Nate, Grace cuts ties with him, but will she tell Martine what she knows?

The sender of the postcard is revealed, and things seem to be back on track for the Devereaux family, but when DeMarcus surprises Nate with some information, could they get worse again?

Meanwhile, working against the clock, the team to take Fergus down has suddenly gotten bigger, but as the stakes heighten and there is a warning from Warren, Maxine has to make a deadly decision.

Elsewhere, Sienna undergoes some trials with Ste for a job.

Hollyoaks, Channel 4, 6.30pm