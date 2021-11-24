Pick of the Plots: Wednesday 24th November

Your Pick of the Plots for Wednesday, November 24.

As Roy puts his affairs in order, Nina fears that he is planning to take his own life. However, Roy explains that he’s taking a job as a chef in South America.

Nina summons Carla, Cathy, Brian, Fiz, Chesney and Mary to the café and they each describe how much Roy means to them.

Carla plays Roy a voice message that Nina left, implying he has been dragged into something against his better judgment. Roy refuses to be drawn and Carla heads out, hurt. Roy asserts to Nina that leaving is the right thing to do.

Meanwhile, Imran dupes Laura into meeting him in the bistro but she maintains that she has not seen Kelly in ages. As Kelly beds down in a doorway, a drug dealer approaches and offers her some free spice. Kelly refuses.

Elsewhere, Sarah offers Faye a trial at the factory; Maria is unimpressed when Sally offers her the role of mascot in her election campaign.

Coronation Street, ITV, 7.30pm and 8.30pm

Aaron assures Ben that he’s ready to move away from Emmerdale with him if need be and they share a kiss.

When they return to Mill Cottage and discover that Liv has relapsed, Aaron declares that he’s done with picking up the pieces for her.

Liv’s in despair, fearing she has driven her brother away for good this time.

Meanwhile, Jacob makes a suggestion.

Emmerdale, ITV, 7pm

A major fumble puts Maxine at risk of prison time, until an unexpected ally comes to their rescue.

Meanwhile, as the pre-wedding celebrations approach, Toby and Celeste get a clear and messy warning that someone is onto them about Lisa.

Elsewhere, Sienna and Ste butt heads, especially when she leaves work early to have lunch with Nancy.

Hollyoaks, Channel 4, 6.30pm