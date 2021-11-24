Stephen Dixon joins GB News from Sky

Dixon leaves Sky News after nearly 22-years to join the fledgling GB News.

“I’m inspired by the energy, fun, and absolute passion at GB News to shed light on the real concerns of the Great British public, wherever they live in the UK. “It’s many years since I felt this excited to get to work.” – Stephen Dixon

In a statement released late yesterday, GB News announced the arrival of Stephen Dixon who will present a ‘new programme’ on the network from December.

He joins the network from Sky News after 21-years where he has hosted the channel’s breakfast show and previously as one of the rotation of newsreaders from Sky.

Until 2019, when a shake-up saw the Sunrise breakfast show ditched for a Kay Burley alternative, Dixon hosted Sunrise alongside Gillian Joseph and Isabel Webster, the latter also switched to GB News earlier this year.

Stephen began his broadcasting career in local radio at Midlands’ Radio Trent before joining ITN, the news provider for ITV, Channel 4 and Channel 5.

With ITN he became an ITV News presenter and producer and later a host of Five News for Channel 5. He was one of the programme editors for Channel 4’s Big Breakfast News (also from ITN) and was co-presenter on finance channel Simply Money alongside former BBC News anchor Angela Rippon.