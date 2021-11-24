Lifestyle

Mojito is the UK’s favourite festive cocktail…

November 24, 2021
Liz Charlton
Piña Coladas and Espresso Martinis ranked 2nd and 3rd respectively.

A new study has revealed that the Mojito is the UK’s favourite cocktail. The research by professional kitchen suppliers Maxima Kitchen Equipment analysed Google search data to find out the nation’s favourite cocktail to make at home during the festive period.

It revealed that the Mojito is the most popular with a 91,600 Google searches each month. The Cuban drink that combines zesty lime and mint has few ingredients making it an easy cocktail to create at home.

The Piña Colada came in second with 89,150 searches. The cocktail that contains three ingredients – coconut cream, white rum and pineapple juice – makes it an incredibly affordable cocktail in comparison to many.

The third most popular cocktail to make at home, Espresso Martini, was searched on average 82,700 times.  In Britain, people drink around 95 million cups of coffee per day, so it is hardly a surprise that the alcoholic alternative to coffee is also hugely popular. The fourth most popular cocktail was Sex on the Beach. The cocktail that combines cranberry, orange and peach flavours was searched 82,200 times a month in the UK.

The Pornstar Martini, which ranked as the fifth most searched for cocktail to make at home, was reportedly the most ordered cocktail in bars before the UK lockdown. The passion-fruit infused cocktail was searched 77,550 times a month, reflecting its popularity in bars. During the pandemic, the industry growth of pubs and bars in the UK has decreased by 69.5% meaning the interest in homemade cocktails has risen dramatically.

However, over the lockdown period, sales in home kitchenware rose by 41% as the UK public looked to recreate their favourite food and drink at home whilst pubs and restaurants were closed.

‘The cocktail industry has grown more and more profitable over recent years however, these search numbers are bigger than anticipated, suggesting that cocktails are now a staple of British culture regardless of if they are consumed at home or at bars.’ – spokesperson from Maxima Kitchen Equipment

The nation’s most searched cocktails

Cocktail

Number of searches

Mojito

91,600

Pina Colada

89,150

Espresso Martini

82,700

Sex on the Beach

82,200

Pornstar Martini

77,550

Margarita

65,600

Negroni

63,700

Old Fashioned

60,890

Long Island Iced Tea

58,400

Sangria

53,970

The analysis was conducted by Maxima Kitchen Equipment which has more than 40 years of experience in the supply and maintenance of professional kitchen equipment.

