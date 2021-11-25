Edith Bowman to host Hogmanay 2021 for BBC Scotland

BBC Scotland opts out of the rest of the UK once more to bring their own end of year programming to screens.

This year, for the first time, Edith Bowman takes us up to the bells with Hogmanay 2021. Edith is joined by a host of talent to bring in the new year. Music guests include Texas, Emeli Sandé and Talisk. A special rendition of Auld Lang Syne will be performed by Talisk and Clare Hastings, a BBC Radio Scotland Young Traditional Musician winner from 2015.

BBC One Scotland will be live at Midnight from Edinburgh Castle with a Lone Piper and the Midnight Gun and fireworks from Stirling’s Wallace Monument will be accompanied by a music soundtrack of contemporary Scottish classics performed by the BBC Scottish Symphony Orchestra.

Other festive highlights from the Glasgow based BBC Scotland include Scot Squad, the police comedy is back quashing crime for Auld Lang Syne, featuring everyone’s favourite comic cops and some surprise guest stars.

Amy Irons hosts Not Quite End of Year Show with a mix of chat and music on the BBC Scotland channel. There’s a touch of nostalgia with two festive episodes of Growing Up Scottish. First up it’s the Christmas memories that Scotland’s comedians and entertainers cast their minds back to, including the casting politics of school nativities, the presents we always wanted but never got, the food we couldn’t finish and the sheer joy of dragging our parents out of bed much earlier than expected.

In the Hogmanay episode there’s a look back at the run up to the Bells as Scotland’s famous faces recall the pressure to have a great night, how to navigate the street parties, the excitement of the countdown and the failed attempts at New Year resolutions.

Shining a light on some of Scotland’s unsung heroes, Jackie Bird returns to BBC One Scotland with Scotland’s People 2021. Jackie takes to the road once again to seek out, recognise and thank those who go above and beyond to help those around them.