Brenda Blethyn returns for more Kate and Koji sitcom fun

ITV’s sitcom Kate and Koji will return for a second series in Spring 2022.

“I’m so pleased Kate will be welcoming her customers back into the caff. Even the postman! I’ve missed them. So looking forward to donning the gingham apron and welcoming Okorie to our Kate and Koji family.” – Brenda Blethyn

Brenda Blethyn – who also stars as crime solver Vera for the channel (pictured) will return as Kate with Okorie Chukwu taking over the role of Koji from Jimmy Akingbola, who is now stateside where he has a starring role in the re-boot of The Fresh Prince of Bel Air.

Blake Harrison and Barbara Flynn will return in their roles as ‘Medium’ and Councillor Bone. The first series averaged just under 5 million viewers across the series run when first aired in 2020. This is three million more viewers than EastEnders often manages to pull in ‘on the night’ on BBC One.

ITV’s Head of Scripted Comedy, Nana Hughes said “We are all very excited that Okorie has joined the show as Koji. Guy and Andy have as usual written incredibly funny scripts which Brenda and the gang will bring to life brilliantly. The audience is in for a real treat.”

Kate and Koji is written and created by Guy Jenkin and Andy Hamilton.