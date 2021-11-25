Ackley Bridge returns for fifth series

It’s back to the classroom with Channel 4…

Ackley Bridge will return to Channel 4 and All4 for a fifth series in 2022, with ten half-hour episodes commissioned from The Forge.

“I’m thrilled to be revisiting Ackley Bridge to see what is in store for our pupils and teachers. Series 5 promises the same trademark mix of funny, heartfelt and hard-hitting stories.” – Rebecca Holdsworth, Channel 4 Commissioning Editor

More high-jinx plans, scams, and mad-cap adventures in school and on the estate. The drama will pick up with trio – Johnny (Ryan Dean), Kayla (Robyn Cara) and Fizza (Yasmin Al Khudhairi) – as they try to navigate the second half of the school year.

Elsewhere, life gets complicated for Marina (Megan Morgan), Kayla’s popular Queen Bee sister, just as her younger brother Kyle (Adam Little), Ackley’s newest pupil and troublemaker, turns up at school, fresh out of juvie. It’s been a year already jam-packed with love triangles, catfishing, compulsive liars and one utterly joyous (albeit failed) gypsy wedding. But it’s not over until the last school bell rings and there’s still plenty of time before the sun breaks on the summer holidays…

And for the adults, life is just as chaotic. Martin (Rob James Collier) finds his role as Head under the spotlight as Ken (George Potts) true to form – continues to be a raging pain in the proverbial.

Things get trickier still for Martin when Asma (Laila Zaidi), Ackley’s new hotshot teacher joins the staff to immediately ruffle some feathers. Kaneez (Sunetra Sarker) is back at the beating heart of the school and is presented with her biggest challenge yet, in the form of new boy Kyle. Sue (Charlie Hardwick) does her best to impress Ken which could lead to a change in her career.