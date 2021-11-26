Pick of the Plots: Friday 26th November

Your Pick of the Plots for Friday, November 26.

Phil insists to Sharon that Jada can’t be trusted before imploring Martin and Zack to talk to Sharon – she can’t afford to lose any more kids. Later, suspicions begin to rise for Sharon.

Meanwhile, Peter is shocked to see that the tree is missing and confronts Mick and Janine. Janine is touched by Mick’s kindness as she shares a memory of her father.

Elsewhere, Sandy isn’t happy staying at Dotty’s due to Tiffany’s attitude. Vinny offers Dotty and Sandy a bedsit owned by the Panesars but Sandy will only stay there on one condition.

EastEnders, BBC One, 8.05pm

The dealer returns but Jacob sends him packing. Stu appears and recognising Jacob, orders him to sling his hook. Stu visits Nina and asks her to give Kelly a break but Nina won’t budge.

Later, Stu finds Kelly out of it on a bench and he realises that the dealer is to blame. As he sets off to find him, Kelly stumbles off in the opposite direction and soon encounters a group of jeering teenagers. Nina watches on from afar.

Meanwhile, Abi is concerned about Sam’s welfare but Kevin tells her to pack a bag as they are going on honeymoon. As their taxi pulls away, Kevin spots Kelly on the doorstep of No.7.

Elsewhere, Ryan clocks Zeedan ringing the same order through the till twice. He then sees Zeedan having a heated discussion with Hashim.

Also, Daniel isn’t happy to learn that Daisy has been cropping him out of pictures but anger soon turns to passion. Aggie and Grace continue not to see eye to eye.

Coronation Street, ITV, 7.30pm and 8.30pm

Cain tries to get back into Liam’s good books.

Meanwhile, Chas is on the brink of exploding.

Emmerdale, ITV, 7pm

Grace and Nate set a trap for the Deveraux family.

As Martine and Felix plan for their honeymoon, a postcard addressed to the Devereaux family reveals that Nate isn’t done with them yet.

Meanwhile, Maxine struggles to keep her anxieties at bay as she realises Fergus’s reign of terror might not be over yet.

The victims of Operation Bluebird, Juliet, Peri and Verity, are given shocking new information.

Elsewhere, Nancy gives Darren a deadline.

Hollyoaks, Channel 4, 6.30pm