On this Day 1974: Bob Warman reports on the aftermath of the Birmingham Pub Bombings

On this Day: November 25th, 1974.

The aftermath of the disgraceful, and shocking, Birmingham Pub Bombings was still high on the ATV Today news agenda on this day and had been ever since the incident occurred on November 21st.

In this report, the programme shows how there has been increased security in Birmingham pubs following the IRA bomb explosions at the Tavern in the Town and Mulberry Bush Inn.

Bob Warman is seen in Birmingham city centre and being searched on entering a bar. Bob talks with licencee Derek Oliver about the security precautions now in operation that include the banning of large bags. He also speaks with another licencee John Hall about the loss of trade since the attacks on innocent lives.