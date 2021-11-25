Pick of the Plots: Thursday 25th November

Your Pick of the Plots for Thursday, November 25.

Dotty tells Sandy that she has paid a deposit for a spot at rehab but Sandy is more interested in the money. Dotty returns to the house to see Rocky being carted off in an ambulance.

Meanwhile, Phil is checking in on Sharon and Alyssa when Jada turns up. Not trusting Jada, Phil opens up to Kat.

Later, Phil returns to Sharon’s and questions Jada about why she left Alyssa on the doorstep. He tells Jada to walk away again just as Sharon enters, appalled at what she’s heard.

Elsewhere, Peter is feeling smug about winning sponsorship of the Square’s Christmas tree. Annoyed at Peter’s arrogance, Mick agrees to let Janine do something about it…

EastEnders, BBC One, 7.35pm

Ben finally turns to the body camera and is horrified as he watches shaky footage of the attempted drowning of Victoria.

He is surprised and unnerved when a smiling Meena then appears in the office. Meena makes a lunge for the camera but Ben makes off with it.

Meena gives chase but slips in some wine Liv spilled earlier. As Meena lies lifeless on the floor, panicked Ben has no idea what to do.

Meanwhile, Lydia is left disturbed after an encounter with a drunk and dishevelled Liv.

Emmerdale, ITV, 7pm

It’s the day of Martine and Felix’s wedding, but with secrets set to be uncovered, will their day go off without a hitch?

Meanwhile, Grace is determined to cut Nate out of her life. Her suspicions are piqued after a conversation with Martine about her children’s strange behaviour.

Elsewhere, Maxine is plagued by nightmares, but will she come clean?

Also, Sienna comes to the rescue and helps Ste land a new cleaning contract. As they celebrate, the audience are given another piece to the puzzle of Darren’s disappearance, and a glimmer of hope that he might be found sooner rather than later.

Hollyoaks, Channel 4, 6.30pm