On this Day 1969: Spiritualists in Stoke on Trent

November 26, 2021
ATV Reports
No Comments
On this Day: November 26th, 1969.

ATV Today reporter Alan Jones heads to the Longton National Spiritualist Church where he talks to fifty-year-old Gordon Higginson, the Priest of Spiritualism movement in Stoke on Trent.

Mr Higginson says that the church has become so busy they are having to turn people away. The report then features shots of a seated congregation inside the church and Mr Higginson addressing them as a spiritual medium and he makes contact with their relatives.

There is subsequently an interview with Gordon Higginson about his abilities. These include healing the sick and Alan Jones then talks to three of his congregation who have been ‘cured’ of conditions including arthritis.

